GAF Launches VR Experience at IRE

Roofing system virtual reality tool helps contractors educate property owners

Since it's not always practical to bring the property owner to the roof, the new GAF VR Experience enables contractors to bring the roof to them. The GAF VR Experience, which premiered at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) in Las Vegas, immerses property owners in a cutting-edge learning environment that simulates a typical roofing system.

Through innovative use of virtual reality technology, the GAF VR Experience will make it easier than ever for contractors to educate their potential customers as to the complexities, opportunities, and trouble spots of modern roofing systems.

Individual experiences have been developed for steep-slope (residential) and low-slope (commercial) roofs. Both incorporate a 360° environment, hotspots, and voice-over.

The Residential Roof VR Experience takes place in a 360° virtual cul-de-sac in which one house is receiving a complete new GAF Lifetime Roofing System.* By touching virtual hotspots, visitors can activate a description of each roofing element, from roof deck protection to ridge and hip shingles and every essential element in between.

The Commercial Roof VR Experience, set atop a representative low-slope commercial building, presents a comprehensive TPO roofing system, complete with essential EverGuard® TPO accessories. Ten hotspots activate informative descriptions of TPO roofing accessories, such as pourable sealer pockets, drains, corners, and boots.

"We wanted to design something that was informative and easy to use," said Paul Dellanno, assistant marketing manager for GAF. "We wanted to showcase our EverGuard® TPO SMART Details within the context of a TPO roof. Now users can better visualize what they are investing in."

"GAF is known to be an innovator with products, samples, and digital selling tools," said James Cito, marketing manager, programs and technology. "We felt that providing a virtual reality tool was the next logical step in our commitment to providing the most advanced products and support to our contractors and customers."

The GAF VR Experience, found at gaf.com/VR, can be used on any browser. For the full immersive experience, however, GAF recommends entering the environment using VR goggles on a smartphone.

*See GAF Shingle & Accessory Ltd. Warranty for complete coverage and restrictions. The word "Lifetime" refers to the length of coverage provided by the GAF Shingle & Accessory Ltd. Warranty and means as long as the original individual owner(s) of a single-family detached residence [or the second owner(s) in certain circumstances] owns the property where the shingles are installed. For owners/structures not meeting the above criteria, Lifetime coverage is not applicable.

About GAF:

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and commercial roofing systems, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection® Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The company also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence, which has provided education to nearly 200,000 professionals. CARE's mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel. For more information about GAF, visit gaf.com.

About Standard Industries:

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 7,500 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard maintains a team-oriented culture of meritocracy, operational excellence, and a passionate focus on investing in its people.