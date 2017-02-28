PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, is honored to have earned the 2017 Women's Choice Award®. The award is based on extraordinary recommendations from their female customers in a customer satisfaction survey conducted by WomenCertified Inc., using the company's customer database.

For a fifth consecutive year, GAF received this award based on excellent survey scores, including customers rating the service and overall quality of GAF as "extremely satisfied." Nine out of ten customers polled said they would definitely recommend GAF to their family and friends.

"The Women's Choice Award's mission is to simplify her life by recognizing brands tried, tested, and highly recommended by women, making it easy to buy with confidence," said Delia Passi, CEO and founder of Women's Choice. "By carrying the Women's Choice Award® seal, brands like GAF signify their commitment to empower women to make smart buying choices."

"GAF is thrilled to receive the Women's Choice Award® for a fifth consecutive year. We are proud that our female customers recognize our commitment to providing outstanding service and quality, and that they continue to trust and recommend our products," stated Leslie Franklin, executive director of residential marketing at GAF.

Female consumers represent a driving economic powerhouse, controlling 65%, or approximately $20 trillion annually, of global spending and more than 80% of U.S. spending, according to the Harvard Business Review and the Continuum's Women and Children Research Group. Coupling that with a recent Nielsen report on global trust in advertising, which stated that 92% of consumers trust recommendations from people they know over any other form of advertising, reveals the significance of being one of America's Most Recommended brands by women.

"The unwavering focus on service and product innovation at GAF has resulted in five consecutive Women's Choice Awards, including 2017 -- a feat unmatched by any other roofing brand," said Delia Passi.

"We salute GAF in meeting and exceeding the expectations of their female customers' needs. We're very proud to call them a partner in our mission to empower women in the marketplace," said Passi.

About GAF

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries Inc.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and commercial roofing systems, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection® Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The company also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence, which has provided education to nearly 200,000 professionals. CARE's mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel. For more information about GAF, visit gaf.com.

About Standard Industries:

Standard Industries Inc. is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 7,500 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard maintains a team-oriented culture of meritocracy, operational excellence, and a passionate focus on investing in its people.

About The Women's Choice Award®

The Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter purchasing choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the leading advocate for female consumers, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Women can visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.