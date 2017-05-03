Gaggenau Debuts Bistro 1683

A regional culinary experience inspired by the brand's rich heritage

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Gaggenau, the elite-luxury brand for built-in home appliances, presents Bistro 1683, a series of intimate dining experiences that unite technology and world-class culinary arts. Gaggenau Bistro 1683 is inspired by the recent success of Restaurant 1683 in New York City, a multi-sensory four night pop-up that took guests on an sensorial journey into the origins of the contemporary luxury brand.

As part of a three-year brand initiative celebrating Gaggenau's 333rd Anniversary, Bistro 1683 will consist of invitation-only events that bring the brand's culinary culture to regional markets across the United States. Bistro 1683 will feature elements of the Restaurant 1683 experience in a more intimate setting, including renowned chef ambassadors, artful tableside cuisine and design elements indigenous to the Gaggenau region, replicating the sounds, sights and feel of the Black Forest.

"Based on the overwhelming interest and nationwide attention surrounding Restaurant 1683, we are now delivering a taste of Gaggenau throughout the U.S. with Bistro 1683. The exclusive invite-only series of events will ignite the senses with fine cuisine, artful design and extraordinary and immersive décor. Bringing the story of Gaggenau to life makes the culture of Gaggenau tangible, giving guests the ability to experience the essence of the brand and its core values." -- Natascha Kruusi, Senior Marketing Manager, Gaggenau USA

Bistro 1683 will debut in Austin, Texas on May 3rd and 4th, 2017, in partnership with Austin Proper Residences. Michelin star Chef Bryce Shuman, who participated in Gaggenau's pop-up Restaurant 1683, will prepare a menu inspired by the precision of the world's most luxurious appliances and the seasonal flavors of Austin.

"Gaggenau, to me, represents the finest developments in technology in cooking for the home. The way that they blend innovation and sleek modern design impresses me every time. It is inspiring to cook on these beautiful kitchen pieces that are so powerful and so easy to use." -- Chef Bryce Shuman

Beyond the invite-only real world events, the 1683 campaign will extend to a virtual culinary exploration on GaggenauRestaurant1683.com. The website features original content and a real-time look inside each exclusive experience, as Gaggenau continues to pioneer luxury culinary culture. Future Bistro 1683 experiences for 2017 include events planned in Arizona and Connecticut.

