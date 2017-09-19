Gaggenau Presents Bistro 1683 in Silvermine, CT

A regional culinary experience inspired by the brand's rich history

IRVINE, CA --(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Gaggenau, the elite-luxury brand for built-in home appliances, presents Bistro 1683 in Connecticut, the next stop in a series of intimate dining experiences that unite ultra-luxury technology and world-class culinary arts in a collaborative and artful setting. Bistro 1683 will take place September 18th - 20th, 2017 at GrayBarns on the Silvermine River, a stunning new tavern and inn recently renovated and launched by Glazer Group. Over three exclusive evenings, Black Forest native and Michelin star Chef Günter Seeger will prepare a menu inspired by seasonal flavors and the precision of the world's most luxurious appliances.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Gaggenau on such a fantastic project. To create a restaurant pop up is surreal after growing up a stone's throw from their headquarters in the Black Forest. I have great respect for Gaggenau's deep roots coupled with their tireless innovation and design," said Günter Seeger, Chef and Proprietor, Günter Seeger NY.

Gaggenau Bistro 1683 is inspired by the recent success of Restaurant 1683 in New York City, a multi-sensory four night pop-up that took guests on a sensorial journey into the origins of the contemporary luxury brand.

As part of a three-year brand initiative celebrating Gaggenau's 333rd anniversary, Bistro 1683 will consist of invitation-only events that bring the brand's culinary culture to regional markets across the United States, engaging each guest in their desire for the extraordinary. Bistro 1683 will feature elements of the Restaurant 1683 experience in a more intimate setting, including renowned chef ambassadors, artful tableside cuisine and design elements indigenous to the Gaggenau region, replicating the sounds, sights and feel of the Black Forest.

Guests of the invite-only dining experiences will be treated to an extraordinary fusion of tableside culinary expertise, that is ingredient focused and inspired by regional tradition and the precision of the world's most luxurious appliances.

"With Restaurant 1683, Gaggenau brought the sights, sounds and feel of the Black Forest to New York City -- a serene and surreal oasis from the bustle of the outside urban streets. Now we continue our 1683 journey, transporting the story of Gaggenau's rich history to the idyllic Connecticut countryside. Guests of Gaggenau's Bistro 1683 will experience a taste of the brand's culture and heritage surrounded by the beauty and mystical mood of the Silvermine River," said Natascha Kruusi, Head of Gaggenau Marketing, USA.

Bistro 1683 made its initial debut in Austin, Texas in May 2017, in partnership with Austin Proper Residences and Michelin star Chef Bryce Shuman. Future Bistro 1683 experiences for 2017 include events planned in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Beyond the invite-only real world events, the 1683 campaign will extend to a virtual culinary exploration on GaggenauRestaurant1683.com. The website features original content and a real-time look inside each exclusive experience, as Gaggenau continues to pioneer luxury culinary culture.

About Gaggenau

Gaggenau is a manufacturer of high-quality home appliances and acknowledged as an innovation leader in design and technology "Made in Germany." The company, with a history dating back to 1683, has revolutionized the domestic kitchen with its internationally acclaimed products. Gaggenau's success is founded on technological innovation and a clear design language combined with high functionality. Gaggenau has been a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in Munich since 1995 and is currently represented in more than 50 countries with 21 flagship showrooms in major cities around the world.

The difference is Gaggenau. www.gaggenau-usa.com Instagram (@gaggenauofficial) Pinterest (/gaggenau_) Vimeo (/gaggenauofficial)

About Günter Seeger

Günter Seeger's career has spanned a lifetime and the globe. Influenced in the culinary arts as a child growing up in his parents' fruit and vegetable brokerage business, Seeger acquired a passion for freshness and quality. At thirteen he apprenticed in Germany's Black Forest and then spent the next ten years working in Swiss resort towns and attending hotel school before returning home to work in his family's business for three years.

At 27, Seeger opened his first restaurant in Pforzheim, Germany, which was awarded One Star by the Michelin Guide after his first year. Seeger was then brought to Atlanta by the Ritz Carlton to revolutionize their flagship restaurant, The Dining Room. Seeger gave it the culinary distinction now associated with the Ritz Carlton brand by receiving Mobil Five Stars, AAAFive Diamonds, and the "Triple Crown" awards.

In 1997, he opened Seeger's in Atlanta, which quickly garnered national and international attention and in 2017 he opened Günter Seeger NY, his latest restaurant, which focuses on natural cuisine inspired by his relationships with local and regional farmers in New York. The 32-seat dining room was quickly named one of the best new restaurants of the year by The New York Times and garnered a Michelin Star within its first 4 months of opening.

Seeger has been honored by the James Beard Foundation as "Best Chef - Southeast" and by "Who's Who in America." His restaurants have been in Food & Wine magazine's "25 Best Restaurants in America" and Zagat and GAYOT guides' "America's Top Restaurants."

About GrayBarns on the Silvermine River

Glazer Group opened GrayBarns on the Silvermine River Inn and Tavern in September 2017 with future plans for Mercantile, Spa and additional rooms. The classic American Inn, with a strong heritage and history, and stunning design, boasts six beautifully appointed king suites with luxurious full baths, bedrooms and living areas. "Tavern" at GrayBarns is a must visit culinary destination serving elegant comfort food featuring seasonal ingredients from local purveyors, as well as GrayBarns' kitchen garden. Glazer Group purchased the Silvermine Inn and Tavern in 2015 and has been working on re-gifting it back to the community, with its original usage and charm intact. With a reduced capacity of the Restaurant and Inn, guests are able to enjoy the historic environment anew.