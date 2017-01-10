Gaggenau unveils a design icon re-imagined and groundbreaking innovations in cooking, dishwashing and coffee making at Design & Construction Week 2017

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Gaggenau, the world's most revered luxury home appliance brand introduces extraordinary new products at Design & Construction Week 2017, including the first dishwasher with back wall illumination, 400 series fully automatic espresso machine, flex induction cooktop, and the re-imagined EB 333 oven -- an evolution of the brand's iconic 36 inch wide oven.

Gaggenau's newest introductions, as part of their exclusive, elite-luxury line of appliances, come after an exciting year-long celebration of the brand's 333rd anniversary. Throughout 2016, Gaggenau's rich history was explored through real-world events that took guests on an emotional journey of the company's progression from skilled craftsmanship in the forge of the Black Forest to its natural evolution into the world's first and leading brand of innovative built-in home appliances. In honor of the completion of this historic year, Gaggenau creates an unforgettable brand experience at KBIS 2017. The Gaggenau booth concept is inspired by the ambiance of a museum cafe, where appliances are displayed as artwork and guests can enjoy a perfectly crafted cup of coffee from onsite baristas. The setting perfectly blends the brand's impressive heritage with its innovative vision for the future. Here, Gaggenau showcases its remarkable products as tools in the culinary process, in a space where guests will feel instantly transported into the atmosphere of a tasteful completion of a museum visit.

Unparalleled Heritage And Artful Design

In the same year the brand turned 333 years old, Gaggenau's most iconic appliance, the EB 388, turned 30. To commemorate this milestone, Gaggenau introduces a remodeled version of its renowned 36-inch wide oven, renamed the EB 333. The EB 333 represents the culmination of Gaggenau's finest principles, skills and ethos from three-and-a-third centuries of working with metal, linking the brand's past and present with its future. The oven's revised design, including a sleek, full-width 3 mm thick stainless steel door, updated lighting concept, and TFT touch display, aligns with the capabilities of Gaggenau's 400 series ovens. Like its predecessor, the EB 333 will continue to be crafted nearly entirely by hand using select materials.

Exclusive Culinary Culture and precision craftsmanship

Gaggenau unites Epicureans who have a strong taste and passion for the expression of their culture. Coffee is an integral part of the culinary culture, be it a functional morning wake up or an after dinner ceremony, we all have our own, specific coffees for different moods, times of the day or occasions. Gaggenau's commitment to personalization and providing professional results in private settings has now been fully realized with the new 400 series fully automatic espresso machine. Featuring sleek design elements, such as the TFT touch display and stainless steel control knobs, the new 400 series fully automatic espresso machine blends seamlessly with the entire 400 series ovens and features a new lighting system, which creates an exciting experience as coffee is dispensed. A newly designed automatic door opening allows for convenient access to the water and bean tanks from the front of the machine, resulting in a more user-friendly experience and additional niche kitchen planning possibilities.

Groundbreaking Innovation

In addition to these exciting introductions in baking and coffee making, Gaggenau debuts another world-first as it reveals the new 400 series illuminating dishwasher. The story of a streamlined, handleless kitchen continues with the new DF480 dishwasher. The moment the door opens, the dishwasher's entire back wall is optimally illuminated in an instant, greatly enhancing its overall aesthetic and the user experience, and when it closes, the cycle's remaining time is projected onto the kitchen floor.

As the world's leading brand of luxurious, innovative built-in home appliances, Gaggenau presents a new versatile concept for the home chef. Gaggenau's new 200 series flex induction cooktops offer unprecedented precision, fast and flexible cooking paired with low energy consumption. Within the confines of a finite kitchen space, the flex induction opens up the chef's options by allowing the various cooking zones to be used individually or simply merged into one.

