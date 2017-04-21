Gaia Sets First Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Monday, May 1, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Gaia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GAIA), a lifestyle media company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, May 1, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-329-8889

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-2370

Conference ID: 6917183

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global digital video streaming service and online community that provides curated conscious media in three primary channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation and Yoga, to its subscribers in over 150 countries. Over 90% of its 7,900 titles are available for streaming exclusively on Gaia through most devices connected to the Internet and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.