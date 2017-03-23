Gaithersburg Hotel Unveils Renovated Ballroom

Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center Introduces Upscale 6,500 sq.-ft. Event Space

GAITHERSBURG, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center announces the grand opening of its redesigned event space, which brings luxe details and a sophisticated palette inspired by nature to lakeside meetings and social events in hotels in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The natural charm and modern elegance of 6,500 sq. ft. of restyled function space make an ideal backdrop for events in Gaithersburg that excel at productivity and weddings and mitzvahs that are destined to be cherished memories.

The renovation, which began in the fall of 2016, adds a rich palette of neutral tones and earthy shapes and textures to new furnishings, carpet and wall covering in the 5,940 sq.-ft. Washingtonian Ballroom, pre-function space, Rio Meeting Room and public areas. Commissioned artwork reflects Maryland's native beauty and the hotel's picturesque lakeside location in the RIO Washingtonian Center entertainment complex.

"We're thrilled to introduce new and returning guests to the exciting possibilities for weddings, business conferences and other events in our largest ballroom," says Sara Moore, general manager, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center.

Modern comfort and chic décor elevate the Washingtonian Ballroom to a higher standard. The project is the capstone to a transformation that began in 2013 when the Gaithersburg hotel introduced the stylish 2,700 sq.-ft. Lakeside Ballroom, Marriott Hotels Greatroom and The Bench kitchen, bar and lakeside patio.

About Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center

Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center is located at 9751 Washingtonian Boulevard in the popular RIO Washingtonian Center shopping, entertainment and fine dining complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland. With a new Marriott Hotels Greatroom, The Bench kitchen, bar and lakeside patio, and 284 relaxing guest rooms, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center offers an attractive location for meetings and events that's close to the culture and excitement of the nation's capital, wineries and other local diversions.