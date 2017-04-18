Gala de reconnaissance en environnement : Beaconsfield a Finalist for Smart Waste Collection

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle, is pleased and proud to announce that the smart waste collection with an incentive fee structure was chosen as a finalist in the Gala de reconnaissance en environnement et développement durable, in the public body category.

"It's an even greater honour for our community and City as we were, just three years ago, ranked second-to-last of the island of Montreal's municipalities in waste management and our actions, our initiatives and, above all, our results, have brought us in a very short time to the front of the pack in terms of the best sustainable development performance," stated Mayor Georges Bourelle.

Each year since 2007, the Gala has highlighted the innovative and inspiring projects of the Sustainable Montreal 2016-2020 plan partners, organized by the Conseil régional de l'environnement de Montréal (CRE-Montréal), bringing together more than 500 Montreal organizations from the municipal, corporate, institutional and community worlds.

This 11th year of the annual event allows participants to both discover innovative new pursuits as well as discuss the topic of the city's environmental concerns with major stakeholders in the domain. Over ten years, more than 4000 political decision-makers, heads of companies and stakeholders have participated in these conversations benefitting sustainable development in Montreal.

The winners will be revealed before 500 Gala participants on April 25 at the Bonsecours Market, in Montreal.

"In Beaconsfield, we're already winners, having accomplished, in three years, such beneficial changes in sustainable development behaviour, for the benefit of current and future generations. We all have reason to be proud," Mayor Georges Bourelle concluded.