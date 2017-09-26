Galantas Advised of 29th September as Date for Judgement in Judicial Review of Planning Consent

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:GAL)(AIM:GAL) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has been notified of a date listed for judgement in a Judicial Review into the planning consent for underground development at its wholly owned Omagh Gold Mine, Northern Ireland. The planning consent permitted the underground mining of gold veins that were recently worked in upper levels within an open pit. The date listed for judgement is 29th September 2017.

Granted in July 2015, the consent to continue mining underground was a decision by the Department of Environment Northern Ireland (DOENI) (now within the Department for Infrastructure). A third party brought a Judicial Review in Belfast High Court to challenge the DOENI decision to grant the planning consent.

