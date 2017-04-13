News Room
Galantas Gold Corporation
TSX VENTURE : GAL
AIM : GAL

Galantas Gold Corporation

April 13, 2017 02:00 ET

Galantas Provides Development Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Galantas Gold Corporation ("Galantas", the "Company" or its subsidiary) (TSX VENTURE:GAL)(AIM:GAL) is pleased to report that construction of the portal works for development of its underground gold mine are complete.

The portal works involved drilling and blasting of the initial opening, the installation of grouted cable bolts and meshing and bolting of the adjacent rock faces.

The Company has also been in discussions with Police Service Northern Ireland regarding further blasting arrangements for the underground mine development. Until those arrangements are in place, the tunnel development is temporarily on hold. The delay is not expected to exceed one month and the Company will advise if the delay is significantly prolonged.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contact Information

  • Galantas Gold Corporation
    L. Jack Gunter P.Eng
    Chairman

    Galantas Gold Corporation
    Roland Phelps C.Eng
    President & CEO
    (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100
    info@galantas.com
    www.galantas.com

    Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)
    Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat, Harrison Clarke
    +44(0)20 7383 5100

    Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)
    Nick Lovering, Grant Barker
    +44(0)20 7659 1234

News Room
 