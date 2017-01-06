Galena International Changes Name to Aurelius Minerals

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - Galena International Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:GTO) ("Galena" or "the Company") announces that it's changing its name to Aurelius Minerals Inc. and that its shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the new name and ticker symbol "AUL" effective January 9, 2017.

Effective January 9, 2017 the Company's website address will be www.aureliusminerals.com.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a gold mineral exploration company, holding the Mikwam and Lipton Properties within the prolific Abitibi Gold belt. The company will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in proven mining districts. Aurelius has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry.

GALENA INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES LTD.

Mark N. J. Ashcroft, President & CEO

