Galway Metals Appoints Duncan Middlemiss, P.Eng, as an Advisor and Awards Incentive Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Galway Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GWM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Duncan Middlemiss, P.Eng, has agreed to act as a technical advisor to the Company, assisting in guiding the advancement of Galway's high grade Estrades zinc-gold and Clarence Stream gold properties to optimize their full potential.

"Galway is fulfilling a key goal by adding someone to our team who is a successful mining engineer as well as an experienced project and corporate manager. We'd like to welcome Duncan aboard," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals, "We are committed to advancing our projects as far as possible and we have assembled a team that is capable of finding, developing and running mines."

Mr. Middlemiss, P.Eng, is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO) ("Wesdome"). He is on the board of IDM Mining (TSX VENTURE:IDM), helping to guide its Red Mountain project toward production. Prior to joining Wesdome, he was President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. ("SAS") until its acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. in January 2016. In 2002, he joined Foxpoint Resources (now Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.) where he was instrumental in the advancement of the Kirkland Lake Gold Macassa mine from its early developments, to the large new discoveries, through production expansion, and toward the robust producer it is now as Engineering & Production Manager, and later as Mine Manager. Mr. Middlemiss is a native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, and has extensive experience in the mining of gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Galway is also pleased to announce that Rob Richard has been hired as Manager for the New Brunswick properties, including the Clarence Stream deposit. Rob is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick and is familiar with the properties from his work as Project Manager for Rockport Mining Corp. His work with a number of other companies in both VMS and gold exploration has contributed to a very good understanding of the geology, structure, and mineral genesis of the region.

Galway Metals is pleased to announce that it has awarded 415,000 incentive stock options exercisable at C$0.28 per common share and expiring on April 24, 2027, to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. This grant of options is in compliance with terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two gold projects in Canada, Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade VMS mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after the successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

