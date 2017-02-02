Cold and Compression Therapy Leader's New Resources Examine This Common Injury and Detail Treatment Options

CONCORD, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Game Ready®, the leader in active compression and cold therapy technology for injury treatment and post-operative recovery, today announced it is publishing two guides to help readers determine if they have suffered a muscle strain and guide them toward an appropriate course of treatment. The resources are available for free download at http://info.gameready.com/muscle-strain-symptoms-causes-treatments and http://info.gameready.com/download-tip-sheet-selecting-right-home-muscle-strain-therapy.

Muscles, which comprise an estimated 30 to 40 percent of the average human body, are made up of thousands of small fibers. A muscle strain, sometimes also called a pulled or torn muscle, happens when these fibers become stretched or torn. Although most common among athletes, this type of injury can happen to anybody, and the recovery time depends on the severity of the strain. Game Ready's new guides delve into the types of muscle strains and treatment options. The two resources are:

Muscle Strain 101: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment: This e-book examines eight symptoms of muscle strains, four types of strains, and seven common ways to treat the injury.

This e-book examines eight symptoms of muscle strains, four types of strains, and seven common ways to treat the injury. Tip Sheet for Selecting the Right At-Home Muscle Strain Therapy: This guide details why home care is just as important as physical therapy, then explores the pros and cons of seven treatment options patients can follow on their own to promote recovery.

"Muscle strains may not be as damaging as other types of injuries such as fractures and tendon tears, but they still can sideline athletes for an extended length of time," says Tomi Barton, Vice President of Marketing of Game Ready. "Many people make the mistake of returning to activity too quickly after a muscle strain, especially when the pain becomes manageable. Without a full recovery, the risk of reinjury significantly increases. Our new resources educate readers about muscle strains and offer advice on getting athletes back in action as quickly and safely as possible."

For additional information about these new resources or Game Ready's products, visit the company's website at http://www.gameready.com.

About Game Ready

Game Ready® (CoolSystems, Inc.) is a best-in-class sports medicine and orthopedic medical device that helps athletes and patients speed recovery from injury or orthopedic surgery. The system uses ACCEL® technology to set a new standard in recovery, synergistically combining active compression and cold therapies in a revolutionary treatment system that gives healthcare providers the power to accelerate the body's natural repair mechanisms. Game Ready is so effective that it can be found in the training rooms of virtually every professional sports team in the United States, as well as the most elite orthopedic and physical therapy clinics around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gameready.com.