Gameloft selects AerServ as Partner to Drive In App Brand Advertising

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - AerServ, a mobile-first video mediation platform and SSP, today announced a partnership with Gameloft Advertising Solutions, Gameloft's mobile advertising network, to monetize and optimize yield across Gameloft's arsenal of in-app advertising units. Gameloft Advertising Solutions selected AerServ as a mobile monetization partner due in part to the company's shared vision and alignment around bringing high quality brand advertising into games.

AerServ ads have been integrated via API into Gameloft games for rewarded video, and mobile display ad units.

"Gameloft is a tremendous brand, and we're thrilled to be working with them to help the company achieve its monetization goals," said Josh Speyer, CEO of AerServ. "They are ahead of the curve with their monetization strategy, a testament to their innovative nature as a company."

"We develop best-in-class games for consumers, and want to ensure the best possible advertising experience for them as well. We're pleased to partner with a company like AerServ who shares the same values, and we're extremely pleased with the results of our partnership thus far," said Guilherme Lachaut, Managing Director North America of Gameloft.

Under this new strategic partnership, Gameloft Advertising Solutions will benefit from AerServ's expertise and the significant features of the AerServ monetization platform. The teams are working to optimize yield across all ad units, and bring unique advertisers to the Gameloft rewarded video placements.

Key studies have indicated that mobile game developers identify video ads as providing the highest revenue per user compared to any other type of in-game advertising.

"We think the future is bright for all of mobile video, and rewarded video in particular," says Josh Speyer. "The user is rewarded with in-app currency or continued gameplay, the advertiser gets undivided attention from the user and an engaged audience with high performance, and a publisher generates revenue with a high eCPM."

About Gameloft Advertising Solutions

With a monthly audience of more than 140 million unique players and an inventory of 5 billion impressions, Gameloft Advertising Solutions offers advertisers a unique level of visibility and engagement. To date, Gameloft Advertising Solutions has delivered more than 2000 campaigns for prestigious brands such as Air France, Coca-Cola®, Ford, FOX™, Kellogg's®, McDonalds, ©Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Samsung and Unilever, in over 40 countries around the world (North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, etc.).

About AerServ

AerServ is the leading mobile ad serving and mediation platform, specializing in mobile video technology, with proprietary yield optimization tools that increase revenue across all formats and ad units. AerServ works in alignment with thousands of apps, from premium publishers to independent developers, to optimize their existing ad network revenue through mediation, and tap into aerMarket's demand inventory to supercharge their earnings. AerServ's entire platform and infrastructure were built with a publisher-first mentality. Technical integration is super simple, and publishers can serve multiple ad formats through one integration, reducing time even further. Publishers get best-in-class support with hands-on care from integration specialists, account managers and software engineers. Whether you are looking for a simple way to monetize your mobile inventory or an advanced way to increase revenue, AerServ can get you there easily and efficiently. The company was founded in 2013 and has offices in Newport Beach, California. Visit AerServ at www.aerserv.com or follow us on Twitter at @AerServ.