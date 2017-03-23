LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - With its 17th annual North American Regulators Roundtable officially in the books, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) proudly welcomed over 200 regulators and operators from 37 jurisdictions to the conference.

GLI President and CEO James Maida said, "The support we have received from our regulator and operator clients is humbling, and we are honored that you chose to spend two days with us learning about industry trends, current and upcoming challenges and cutting-edge technology. Every aspect of this event was a success. We are proud to offer our expertise to the gaming industry."

While the annual, two-day event, held at Luxor Las Vegas March 15-16, is always a unique opportunity for regulators and operators to absorb high-level information from industry leaders and voice their concerns and opinions, this year's conference took an even more elevated approach to industry learning.

Brand new to this year's Regulators Roundtable was the GLI Innovation Room, which offered attendees hands-on, personal experiences with up-and-coming technology, and the Ask the Experts Lounge. Featuring live tools demonstrations as well as advanced technologies that attendees could play with and ask questions about, the room was staffed with experts and acted as an open forum for attendees to speak about any gaming-related topic.

Popular sessions included "Esports Live Demonstration and Session," which featured a live athlete duel before the audience; "A Look Back and Lessons Learned," which focused on the emergence of new content and technology; and "Future Focused: A Discussion of New Technology in Gaming - Trends on the Casino Floor and Beyond - Roundtable/Open Forum," which allowed the audience to voice their thoughts and opinions on consumer trends. Other high-level topics of discussion included:

Electronic table games

Fantasy sports

GLI University

iGaming

Promotional scams and slot cheats

Skill-based gaming

Social gaming

Virtual sports

GLI also welcomed keynote speaker, Senior Vice President Chief Compliance Officer Larry Potts from Scientific Games. As a retired Deputy Director from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Potts offered attendees intriguing stories that tied into his key message -- taking risks.

Throughout the event, attendees were encouraged to use the improved Regulators Roundtable mobile application, which was accessible via their smartphones. With the event's mobile app, attendees were able to access the event agenda, read speaker biographies, participate in live polls, network with one another and keep track of GLI's social wall and event activity feed.

GLI and its experts are proud to offer this diverse, informational and hands-on conference. GLI and GLI University® will produce the Latin American and Caribbean Regulators Roundtable October 2017 in Panama City.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. For more information, visit www.gaminglabs.com.