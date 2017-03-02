Gaming Nation Inc. Announces Closing of BD Sport Group Acquisition

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) ("Gaming Nation" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of BD Sport Group Ltd. ("BD Sport"), the market leader for stadium betting services in the United Kingdom for £8,800,000 with an additional earn out provision of up to £2,200,000. The acquisition was previously announced on December 13, 2016. As a result, Gaming Nation has attained a portfolio that includes 100% of the shares of BD Sport Ltd., BD Stadia Ltd. and BD Deportes SL.

The acquisition extends Gaming Nation's portfolio into the stadium betting services industry while leveraging BD Sport's existing infrastructure and client base in deploying Gaming Nation's 5050 Central platform within the European market. The acquisition also provides the foundation and infrastructure to grow BD Sport's businesses in new stadiums via 5050 Central's existing relationships and combined services.

Gaming Nation President/CEO Scott Secord commented, "We are excited to have closed the acquisition of BD Sport Group and look forward to integrating the infrastructure and management expertise into our operations. The combined synergies of 5050 Central and BD Sport will provide a platform for growth in both companies in an aggressive and profitable fashion."

About BD Sport

BD Sport was founded in 2007 to provide stadium betting services for sports teams and brands primarily in the UK football market. BD Sport Group operates stadium betting at 31 stadiums in the UK employing 9 full-time employees and over 1,000 match day staff. BD Sport processes more than 3 million bets per season from football and rugby fans via its company BD Stadia Ltd., utilizing its own bespoke and hardware solutions developed over the last 10 years. BD Stadia Ltd. was formed in order to satisfy the demand for a better quality of service from betting providers in football stadiums. Their match day betting service is currently operational with clubs across the Premier League and Champions League including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hostpur, Everton, Norwich City, Newcastle United and Sunderland.

BD Sport also provides sports marketing services for many gambling brands and rights holders in the UK and across Europe to generate new revenue streams by linking betting to sports. Their main activities include brokering, activation, live streaming and stadium betting.

About 5050 Central Ltd.:

5050 Central Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaming Nation Inc., is an electronic raffle software system that drives consumer participation in raffle events while providing accountability to the raffle process. The 5050 Central system electronically captures every transaction while providing updated real-time raffle information to display devices located throughout the venue. Tickets are sold to fans through fixed touch-screen terminals and mobile devices, creating an effortless data collection system providing faster sales transaction, longer selling periods, accountability and substantial increases in average raffle proceeds. 5050 Central boasts some of sports' most iconic brands as clients, with partners across the sports landscape including MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, NLL & CFL as well as several NASCAR events, PGA tournaments and NCAA institutions.

About Gaming Nation Inc.:

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSXV-FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platforms include 5050 Central, an electronic real-time raffle system, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation. The head office of Gaming Nation is located at 400 - 50 Minthorn Blvd., Thornhill ON L3T 7X8. For more information visit, www.gamingnationinc.com

