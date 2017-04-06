Gaming Nation Inc. Announces Conversion of Debenture into Common Shares

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) ("Gaming Nation" or the "Company") announces today the conversion of the convertible debenture held by Continental General Insurance Company ("Continental") a wholly-owned subsidiary of HC2 Holdings 2, Inc. ("HC2").

Continental made an investment in the Company pursuant to the purchase of an unsecured convertible debenture issued by the Company (the "Debenture") dated April 6, 2015 in the principal amount of CDN$20 million. The Debenture earned 6% interest in-kind and converted into Gaming Nation Inc. common shares ("Common Shares") as of the maturity date of April 6, 2017.

Pursuant to the conversion of the principal amount and accrued interest, Continental acquired 9,987,556 fully paid Common Shares at a rate of $2.25 per Common Share, being 22.94% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the conversion, Continental has become a Control Person (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). HC2 also currently holds 28,126,068 warrants entitling it to acquire the same number of Common Shares at any time until April 6, 2020.

About Gaming Nation Inc.:

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The Company's platforms include 5050 Central, an electronic real-time raffle system, BD Sport Group, providing in-stadium betting in the UK football market, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation.The head office of Gaming Nation is located at 400 - 50 Minthorn Blvd., Thornhill ON L3T 7X8.

For more information visit, www.gamingnationinc.com.

