Gaming Nation's 5050 Central Reaches Agreement with the Riverside Minor Baseball Club to Operate 50/50 Raffles Starting at 2017 Memorial Cup

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - 5050 Central Ltd. ("the Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN), is pleased to announce that the Company has reached a multi-year agreement with the Riverside Minor Baseball Club (operators of the Riverside Centre for Sport and Education), the Charity of Choice of the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

The agreement will see the RMBC implement 5050 Central's digital raffling platform. The Spitfires will be hosts of the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup, taking place from May 19-28. The 2016 tournament, hosted by the Red Deer Rebels using the Company's platform, generated over $360,000 in total raffle sales to support charitable endeavours.

Currently partnered with the OHL's three American Clubs, the agreement also marks the Company's first client in the province of Ontario. Recently certified by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) under the Electronic Raffle Systems Minimum Technical Standards for 50-50 Raffles, Draft 1.0, 5050 Central is pleased to now be an authorized gaming supplier within the Province of Ontario.

The net proceeds from each draw held by the RMBC, founded more than 50 years ago, will benefit youth and community programs at the multi-purpose Riverside Centre for Sport.

"We are thrilled to have 5050 Central help us in raising additional funds for our Miracle League," said Bill Kell of the Riverside Minor Baseball Club. "Having this League will be beneficial in giving people living with challenges a place to play the games they love and enjoy in a safe and protected environment."

"We are very excited to be operating 50/50 raffles once again at the Memorial Cup," said Jason Little, Vice President of Business Development of Gaming Nation. "This opportunity further enhances the successful partnerships we have with the associated charities of multiple Clubs in the Canadian Hockey League."

ABOUT GAMING NATION INC.:

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platforms include 5050 Central, an electronic real-time raffle system, BD Sport Group, providing in-stadium betting in the UK football market, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation.

For more information visit, www.gamingnationinc.com

Connect with Gaming Nation Inc. on Facebook and Twitter

ABOUT 5050 CENTRAL LTD.:

5050 Central Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaming Nation Inc., is an electronic raffle software system that drives consumer participation in raffle events while providing accountability to the raffle process. The 5050 Central system electronically captures every transaction while providing updated real-time raffle information to display devices located throughout the venue. Tickets are sold to fans through fixed touch-screen terminals and mobile devices, creating an effortless data collection system providing faster sales transaction, longer selling periods, accountability and substantial increases in average raffle proceeds. 5050 Central boasts some of sports' most iconic brands as clients, with partners across the sports landscape including MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, NLL & CFL as well as several NASCAR events, PGA tournaments and NCAA institutions.

For more information visit, www.5050central.com

Connect with 5050 Central on Facebook and Twitter

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Gaming Nation Inc.'s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Gaming Nation Inc. believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Gaming Nation Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.