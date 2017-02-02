Gaming Standards Association (GSA) Announces 2017 Board of Directors, Board Members

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) has elected a new Board of Directors and officers -- a collection of dedicated individuals who reflect the diversity of GSA's membership and the broad spectrum of the gaming industry.

Elected as officers were:

Adrian Marcu of IGT, Chair

Roman Czubak of Novomatic Gaming Industries GmbH, GSA's new Vice Chair

Keith Wood of Aristocrat Technologies, Treasurer

Bryon Bridger of the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, Secretary

Also elected to the Board were Randy Hedrick, Scientific Games; Syed Hussain, Oregon State Lottery; Mike Langedock, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation; and Francesco Rodano, Playtech.

"GSA's Board of Directors reflects the makeup of its membership -- a collection of companies who represent the many disciplines of our diverse and vibrant industry. GSA creates standards for the entire industry, it is important that our membership and board reflect that," said GSA President Peter DeRaedt.

Czubak and Rodano are both based in Europe, and will be at ICE Totally Gaming, where GSA will play a critical role. From its stand #ND6-A, GSA will discuss its newly announced GSA Europe Division, as well as launch the first course in its new e-learning series. That series is produced in cooperation with the iGaming Academy and will focus on GSA's GAT Standard.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries Gmbh; Playtech, (PTEC.L), Scientific Games International (SGMS), & Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.

Other members include: Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Amatic Industries GmbH; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; BMM Testlabs; Casinos Austria; CasinoFlex Systems; Casino Technology; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations; DRGT Europe NV; eBet Gaming Systems Pty., Ltd.; European Casino Association; Everi; FortuNet, Inc. (FTNT); Gamblit Gaming, LLC; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Grand Vision Gaming; Innovative Technology Limited; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; Loto-Québec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Onetill Pty. Ltd.; Oregon Lottery; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; RAY; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Sightline Payments; Smartgames Software Hardware Systems Holdings Ltd.; techno-consult GmbH; TNDR, Inc.; Transact Technologies Incorporated (TACT); U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.