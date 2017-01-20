Gaming Standards Association (GSA) Creates GSA Europe Association

New Division Designed to Meet Needs of Suppliers, Manufacturers, Operators, and Regulators Outside North America

SAN GWANN, MALTA--(Marketwired - Jan 20, 2017) - Worldwide standards-setting organization the Gaming Standards Association (GSA) has created a new Malta-based division that will focus on better serving the regional needs of suppliers, manufacturers, online and land-based operators, and regulators outside North America.

GSA President Peter DeRaedt said, "GSA Europe underscores our recognition and commitment to growing European membership. The intent is to continue fostering an environment of collaboration between the European suppliers, operators and regulators while our mission remains to identify common issues and jointly develop solutions to the betterment of gaming globally. GSA is very excited to announce long time GSA board member and gaming veteran Mark Pace as GSA Europe's Managing Director based in Malta to lead the effort in Europe. Our members now have the option to join GSA under US jurisdiction or European jurisdiction."

"GSA has an extraordinary track record, and their work has influenced development, operations, and regulations in every corner of the gaming industry. Now, with the establishment of GSA Europe, we will be able to shine an even brighter spotlight on the developmental, operational, and regulatory needs of this richly diverse part of the industry," Mark Pace said.

GSA Europe Association formally launches at the upcoming ICE Totally Gaming tradeshow in London, and attendees are encouraged to visit GSA's stand ND6-A for more information. While providing a much-needed European focus, GSA Europe offers members a number of significant benefits including:

European legal jurisdiction

Membership levels and dues identical to those of GSA (US)

Participation on the GSA Board for eligible membership levels

Participation in all committees for eligible membership levels

European members will have input into GSA's global strategy and direction

To ensure continuity and achievement of its objectives, GSA, now comprised of GSA Asia, GSA Europe and GSA US, will continue to have a singular President and Board of Directors.

There is a level of membership for every budget. Visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more. Join GSA as a member today and join GSA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries Gmbh; Playtech, (PTEC.L), Scientific Games International (SGMS), & Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.

