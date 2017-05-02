Garb announces intent to acquire biochar producer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Garb Oil & Power Corp. ( OTC PINK : GARB) is pleased to announce it will begin producing biochar. Shifting its focus from rubber recovery, Garb will capitalize on the growing market for biochar products in agriculture and specifically, cannabis cultivation.

Recently appointed President of Garb's Biochar Division, Wes Johnson, stated, "Biochar is an untapped market in the United States. With the explosion of the agriculture industry, especially in cannabis cultivation, the demand for biochar is tremendous."

Johnson further stated "Biochar enhances the fertility and stability of the soils and plowed directly into the ground. The cannabis industry is highly focused on biochar as a soil additive. As legal cannabis becomes commoditized, growers are looking for competitive advantages in yield and quality. Biochar is that secret weapon."

From Wikipedia: "Biochar is a high-carbon, fine-grained residue ... produced through modern pyrolysis processes; it is the direct thermal decomposition of biomass in the absence of oxygen (preventing combustion), which produces a mixture of solids (the biochar proper), liquid (bio-oil), and gas (syngas) products." And According to the International Biochar Initiative, "... biochar is a powerfully simple tool that can 1) fight global warming; 2) produce a soil enhancer that holds carbon and makes soil more fertile; 3) reduce agricultural waste; and 4) produce clean, renewable energy. In some biochar systems all four objectives can be met, while in others a combination of two or more objectives will be obtained."

Garb will provide more details of its biochar activities in the coming days. Johnson stated, "We are excited for the opportunities that are available with biochar. We have been focused on green technology for a while and we believe entering the biochar market is a substantial step."

About Garb Oil & Power Corporation

Founded in 1972, Garb Oil & Power Corporation ( OTC PINK : GARB), provides services in the fast growing waste-to-energy industry. Garb utilizes both next-generation machines and new technologies to vertically integrate into the waste refinement, recycling, and energy industries. Garb emphasizes producing profitable new and "green" solutions for waste-to-energy including the potential use of alternate energy sources, new equipment technologies that improve energy usage efficiency and utilizing recycled material in producing both useful and demanded products.

