GardaWorld Announces Proposed Refinancing

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), one of the world's largest privately owned security and cash services providers, announced today that in connection with the completion of the previously announced purchase by an affiliate of GardaWorld of the stock of its indirect parent company held by funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (see press release dated March 24, 2017) (the "Stock Purchase"), GardaWorld intends to refinance its existing indebtedness (the "Existing Indebtedness") outstanding under its senior secured credit facilities and its U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured notes due 2021 (the "Existing Notes"). GardaWorld expects to refinance its Existing Indebtedness with a portion of the proceeds of financing transactions (the "Financing Transactions") consisting of (i) C$71 million in equity contributions, (ii) new senior secured credit facilities (the "Senior Secured Credit Facilities") consisting of (a) a US$240 million senior secured revolving credit facility, available for borrowings in either U.S. dollars or Canadian dollars; and (b) US$980 million senior secured term loan B facilities consisting of loans in U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars and (iii) US$630 million aggregate principal amount of new senior unsecured notes. At the closing of the Senior Secured Credit Facilities, GardaWorld expects the revolving credit facility will be undrawn and each of the term loan facilities will be fully drawn.

GardaWorld also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Financing Transactions to fund the Stock Purchase and to pay certain fees and expenses. The refinancing of the Existing Notes is made through the cash tender offer and consent solicitation that were announced by press release on March 31, 2017 and the related offer to purchase and letter of transmittal.

GardaWorld is one of the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering a range of highly focused business solutions including cash services, protective services and aviation services. Each day, GardaWorld solves tough problems; we secure global commerce and protect our clients' people, assets and reputations. They see us as a vital interconnected partner. In less than two decades, our work has taken us from the oil fields of Kurdistan to the financial institutions of the US and airports in Canada. We operate across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, infrastructure, natural resources and retail. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, governments and humanitarian relief organizations. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, our 62,000 highly trained, dedicated professionals serve clients in North America, Africa and the Middle East including support for the US department in Afghanistan.

