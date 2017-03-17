GardaWorld to showcase security solutions at BUILDEX Edmonton

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - GardaWorld is pleased to announce its participation in the 2017 edition of BUILDEX Edmonton, taking place on March 21st and 22nd. The company will showcase its comprehensive protective services and consult with the region's security professionals on implementing effective processes to better protect their people and assets. Delegates can find GardaWorld at booth 912.

GardaWorld's appearance at Edmonton's largest tradeshow and conference for the construction, renovation, architecture, interior design and property management industries reflects the company's commitment to security enhancements in the Alberta region. With local offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Fort McMurray, GardaWorld is well positioned to support the requirements of its customer base, which includes some of the region's most notable organizations.

Over 2,500 industry professionals will participate in the 2-day conference and development seminars about property and facility management and risk management best practices in an ever-changing environment.

"After regular business hours, construction sites are deserted until the next work day" says Todd Benner, GardaWorld Business Development Manager in Edmonton. "Expensive machinery and materials are often left unguarded, leaving the site open to potential theft or vandalism, so it is critical that they assess their risks to best protect their employees and valuable assets".

GardaWorld has built comprehensive solutions for homebuilders, construction companies, property managers and condominium boards, including static and mobile security personnel, access control, theft prevention, fire safety programs, and risk assessment consulting services.

About GardaWorld Protective Services Canada

GardaWorld Protective Services Canada is the country's leading security provider, safeguarding people, assets and reputations in more than 140 cities for over 5,000 clients in various sectors including industrial, property management, healthcare, governments, retail and transportation. Our flexible workforce, comprised of 22,000 highly-trained security professionals, provides licensed security guards, mobile patrols, alarm response units, labour dispute response, security crisis management, special events security management as well as consulting and investigation services.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security and cash services provider. Our 62,000 highly trained, dedicated professionals serve clients throughout North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GardaWorld works across a broad range of sectors, including natural resources and critical infrastructures, retail, construction, telecommunications and manufacturing, and on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, governments, NGOs and humanitarian relief organizations. For more information, visit www.garda.com.