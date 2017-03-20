Garmatex Holdings Announces No Undisclosed Material Change

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - GARMATEX HOLDINGS LTD. (OTC PINK:GRMX) (the "Company") advises that the Company's management is unaware of any undisclosed material change in the Company's operations that would account for the increase in market activity. The Company advises that, other than the entry into a master sublicense agreement with Garmatex Technologies, Inc., as announced on March 15, 2017, there have been no material changes with respect to the Company.