Gartner acknowledges Youredi for a third consecutive year in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide

The Company was Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Youredi, a leading data integration company, announced today that Gartner Inc. has positioned the enterprise as a Niche Player in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (i) report.

"We are honored to be included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the third time in a row.

We are immensely aspired to provide first-class data integration to support modernizing the way enterprises operate. Our iPaaS solution has been developed to serve as the backbone of digitalization, providing outstanding value for clients and stakeholders," remarked Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Youredi, Ltd. "We have identified three key challenges of digitalization modern organizations must tackle. Our solution makes it possible for organizations to overcome the barriers of connectivity, simplify data exchange, and automate process orchestration. Regardless of the nature of our customer's technology or the format of the data their applications consume, we can guarantee that the right information is available in the right format, at the right time for the right stakeholders."

Youredi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a highly horizontal solution that can connect practically to all IT systems to enhance the way information is transferred, transformed, and enriched. Consequently, the solution is seamlessly orchestrating business processes, saving clients' time and resources while simultaneously reducing errors caused by manual labor.

The flexibility of Youredi's iPaaS allowed the company to be remarkably innovative and establish a global logistics data backbone for air & ocean freight. The platform supports the digitalization of bookings, shipping information, freight invoices and other documents rapidly and cost-effectively. Connecting carrier networks, Youredi Analytics -- Youredi's Business Activity Monitoring solution -- allows global shippers to track containers, shipments or transactions across the entire trade lane in real-time.

Nevertheless, recently Youredi has heavily expanded outside the world of supply chain management, exploiting on the robustness and horizontality of the iPaaS platform.

"Customer satisfaction has been always our top priority. To exceed the expectations of our clients, our pioneering approach to integration solutions continues in the future," states Sami Tähtinen, CTO of Youredi, Ltd. "We believe that the market is ready for a truly distributed, worldwide integration network. Based on the feedback we have received over the recent years from our customers and partners across industries, we will be introducing even better technologies and tools to enable cross-organization, cross-continent, easy-to-implement integration solutions in the near future."

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Youredi

Youredi provides a cloud-based Integration Platform as a Service for creating interconnectivity across systems and business applications. Youredi iPaaS establishes the seamless flow of information, making the right data available, in the right format, at the right place and time for all relevant stakeholders.

Youredi, Ltd., founded in Finland, is privately held with a North American subsidiary, Youredi, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, and offices in Helsinki and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.youredi.com or contact us at talktous@youredi.com.

* Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide", by Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Elizabeth Golluscio, Eric Thoo, Kimihiko Iijima, Mary Wilcox, 30 March 2017