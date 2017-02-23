Gartner Positions ClearStory Data as a Visionary In 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

The market shift from IT-led to agile business-led analytics is now mainstream

MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - ClearStory Data, the company bringing business-oriented Data Intelligence to everyone with its smart data discovery, automated disparate data analysis, scalability, and ease-of-use, today announced it is positioned again as a visionary in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms* report, following its 2016 debut in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary. Gartner's new 2017 Magic Quadrant focuses on vendors that meet the criteria of modern BI and analytics platforms, which are driving the vast majority of net new purchases in the market today.

Gartner Research redesigned the Magic Quadrant for BI and analytics platforms in 2016 to reflect more than a decade-long shift from IT-led to business-led analytics. In the 2017 report, Gartner states: "A year later, in 2017, there is significant evidence to suggest that the BI and analytics platform market's multiyear transition to modern agile business-led analytics is now mainstream." The report also states that, "Modern BI and analytics platforms are characterized by easy-to-use tools that support a full range of analytic workflow capabilities and do not require significant involvement from IT in order to pre-define data models upfront as a prerequisite to analysis (including at enterprise-scale deployment)."

Gartner's characterization of modern BI and analytics platforms is well aligned with ClearStory Data's capabilities. ClearStory uses fast, Spark-based processing to handle large data volumes. Its modern BI platform is an ideal choice for business users who need to combine, harmonize and explore multiple and varied data sources, including personal, cloud, streaming and syndicated data. Customers benefit from ClearStory's machine-based approach that eliminates the long cycles and manual effort that traditional BI solutions require to integrate data sources and run complex queries.

"We are really pleased to see Gartner's recognition of ClearStory. The market shift from IT-led to business-driven analytics has become urgent and necessary across all organizations to keep up with today's competitive business environment," said Sharmila Mulligan, founder and CEO of ClearStory Data. "We continue to rapidly innovate to deliver even more automation, including machine learning, to ease every complex data task in order to transform data analysis from a being a process that's been a burden for organizations and led to underwhelming results for the business. This rapid modernization is crucial to empowering businesses worldwide to leverage their data assets to make better data-driven decisions and compete more effectively."

ClearStory Data makes it possible for organizations to discover, prep, blend and see enriched insights from more data sources. ClearStory's has several patents for its innovation in automated, data prep via Data Inference and automated blending of data via Intelligence Data Harmonization™ which enables fast holistic insights at scale. Within data prep and automated data blending, ClearStory's technology patent includes the semantic recognition of multiple data sets and dimensions to speed data prep and data harmonization. It automatically blends disparate data without requiring manual and complex data modeling. ClearStory's unique scalability is enabled via its Spark-based scale-out, in-memory data processing layer, designed to meet the data scale and growing data complexity prevalent across Global 2000 companies.

ClearStory Data is bringing Data Intelligence to everyone to accelerate the way business leaders get answers from more data, on a faster cycle, across any number of internal and external disparate data sources. ClearStory is uniquely differentiated with modern capabilities across smart data discovery, data prep via Data Inference, automated Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and ease-of-use for interactive insights via Collaborative StoryBoards™. ClearStory Data also is a pioneer in leveraging Apache Spark-based data processing to speed insights from large and complex data sources. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with offices across North America and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, DAG Ventures, Google Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB).