Gartner Positions Domino Data Lab in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Domino Data Lab today announced that its Data Science Platform has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms.

"We believe Domino's placement as a Visionary validates the work we've been doing since our inception," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "We set out to build a platform that empowers sophisticated data scientists in the enterprise. For companies doing the most advanced research, we are thrilled to help them develop and deploy models faster, increase innovation through collaboration, and mitigate risk through reproducibility of their work."

Since starting the company in 2013, founders Nick Elprin, Chris Yang, and Matthew Granade have propelled the San Francisco data science startup to success. Domino Data Lab has achieved 200 percent customer growth and signed over 20 Fortune 500 and global corporations to its client roster in 2016. Notable customers include Clorox, Monsanto, DBRS, Lumosity, Mashable, Instacart, and Exosome Diagnostics, plus more.

Domino's Data Science Platform helps teams accelerate research, deploy models faster, and adopt best practices like collaboration and reproducibility -- leading to more impact from data science with reduced business risk. By designing an open, language-agnostic platform, Domino allows companies to take advantage of the latest advances in open source data science tools in a unified, enterprise-grade platform. "Teams can now develop more effective medicine, increase crop yields, price insurance policies more accurately, or make better investment decisions," Elprin said. Domino Data Lab provides a world-class platform through its combination of open-source support, industry-leading service, and visionary functionality.

