Gartner Positions Kitewheel as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Kitewheel, provider of the leading Customer Journey Hub, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has placed it in the "Visionaries" quadrant in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs. We believe the new classification is a huge achievement for the 4-year old business, and confirms the significant progress made in the Kitewheel product.

"To us, our inclusion in the 'Visionaries' quadrant by Gartner is major validation of the transformative role we're playing in the marketing hubs space, and we're honored to be included among such an impressive group of companies," said Mark Smith, President of Kitewheel. "We believe that the strength of our partner operations and the power of our real-time decisioning are major drivers behind our increased market recognition."

In their market overview Gartner highlights that "hub adoption is exiting the early-adopter phase: 69% of enterprise marketers report that they have either fully deployed and use regularly or are in the process of deploying a digital marketing hub, according to a recent Gartner marketing technology survey," but that "still, the hub market is far from settled." With the launch of its Customer Journey Strategy practice at the end of 2016, Kitewheel is helping to drive this market maturity by complementing its software with hands-on consulting to help brands and agencies alike leverage their complex marketing stacks more effectively.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs, 14 February 2017

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

