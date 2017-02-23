Gartner Positions MemSQL in the Challenger Quadrant for the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics

MemSQL Demonstrates Power of Real-Time Data Pipelines and Operational Data Warehouses at Gartner Data and Analytics Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - MemSQL (www.memsql.com), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Challenger in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics. To view the complete report, visit http://memsql.com/gartnermq. In addition at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit on March 7, MemSQL CTO and co-founder, Nikita Shamgunov will showcase the power of real-time for Chief Data Officers who are faced with transitioning their data warehouse applications to the cloud.

In its second year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, MemSQL has been positioned as a Challenger due to its broad use-case support, flexible deployment options, real-time processing and customer engagement. MemSQL was also lauded for its support of operational, analytic, and real-time streaming use cases. The recent managed cloud offering rounds out the deployment options for on-premises, cloud or hybrid-cloud requirements.

"Our mission at MemSQL has always been to make every company a real-time enterprise," said Eric Frenkiel, CEO and co-founder at MemSQL. "Our customers, including those who participated in this year's Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics, are able to effectively address the critical data warehouse requirements that modern enterprises are face today."

Gartner Data and Analytics Summit Speaker Sessions

MemSQL will host multiple presentation sessions at the event:

The Real-Time CDO and the Cloud-Forward Path to Predictive Analytics

Speaker: Nikita Shamgunov, CTO and co-founder of MemSQL

Date: Tuesday, March 7 at 3:45PM

The success of Chief Data Officers requires a focus on business improvement, often by productizing and commercializing information assets.

Learn the principles of modern enterprise data warehouse platforms, and how multi-cloud, real-time, and machine learning present new opportunities.

This session will feature business and strategy examples, as well as live technical demonstrations showing the power of an operational data warehouse -- one that can ingest data in real-time and concurrently execute the most sophisticated SQL queries.

Creating an IoT Kafka Pipeline in Under 5 Mins

Speaker: Gary Orenstein, CMO, MemSQL

Date: Monday, March 6 at 6:00PM

Location: Theater Session

As data increases in size, frequency, and complexity, enterprise organizations must adopt new data management tools to ensure short load times in every application. Apache Kafka, in concert with an operational database, can be used to build interactive, real-time data pipelines. These pipelines capture, process, and serve massive amounts of data to millions of users.

In this session, Gary Orenstein, CMO at MemSQL, will conduct a live IoT demonstration, building a real-time data pipeline using Apache Kafka to capture real-time data from millions of sensors. This demo combines Apache Kafka, a real-time data warehouse, and machine learning to highlight the power of predictive analytics in energy applications.

About MemSQL

MemSQL delivers the leading database platform for real-time analytics. Global enterprises use MemSQL to achieve peak performance and optimize data efficiency. With the combined power of database, data warehouse, and streaming workloads in one system, MemSQL helps companies anticipate problems before they occur, turn insights into actions, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Visit memsql.com or follow us @memsql.