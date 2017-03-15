Gartner Positions Smartronix in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide

Recognition Based on Smartronix Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Smartronix, a leading provider of secure Managed Cloud Services and solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leader's quadrant of the March 2017 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide. Gartner defines Leaders as those companies that "have a track record of successful delivery of high-quality managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future."

Smartronix is one of the most extensively tenured managed services providers for both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Smartronix has been a pioneer in providing highly compliant and secure cloud solutions to financial services, healthcare, government customers, and digital businesses since 2008. These industries require an established Managed Services Provider that can support the security and compliance requirements for public, private, hybrid, and multicloud infrastructure.

"We consider our positioning in the Leader's Quadrant by Gartner further validation of our mission to provide a comprehensive set of tailored services that enable our enterprise customers to optimally consume and secure cloud services," said Robert Groat, EVP of Technology and Strategy for Smartronix. "Cloud services can be disruptive to an organization but massive transformational benefits can be achieved by partnering with a Premier Managed Services Provider like Smartronix that truly understands enterprise class workloads."

Smartronix has achieved several security accreditations for its branded Cloud Assured Managed Services platform including ISO 27001, ISO 20001, CMMI Level 3, and SOC 1 and 2 compliance. The company has successfully developed and deployed FedRAMP services for its government customers and continues to innovate its service catalog to include managed security services solutions and mass migration capabilities.

About Gartner's Magic Quadrant:

Gartner intends this Magic Quadrant to be used to select an MSP when the customer strongly prioritizes best-practice adoption and management of a hyperscale provider -- where the native capabilities of the hyperscale platform, combined with additional automation, are used to deliver greater reliability, security and agility while reducing costs.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Smartronix:

Smartronix is a global leader in delivering innovative, secure, and agile technology solutions. Smartronix has pioneered the delivery and management of public cloud services since 2009 when it delivered the landmark, award winning Recovery.gov website which was the first Federal web property hosted on the cloud. The Smartronix Cloud Assured platform provides public and private sector organizations with a fully managed services and managed security services capability specifically designed to meet the most stringent security and compliance mandates. The Smartronix Cloud Migration Factory helps large organizations strategize, plan, design, deploy and operate multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure services. Smartronix was recognized as the Best Technology Consulting Firm to Work For by Vault, an Employer of Choice by Northern Virginia Family Service, and ranked as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies by multiple sources. Smartronix prides itself in our commitment to our customers, communities and our employees while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.