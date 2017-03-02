Gartner Recognizes HCL as a Leader for Managed Workplace Services, North America and Europe

NOIDA, INDIA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, has been recognized as a 'leader' in Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America', dated 30th January 2017* and 'Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services in Europe', dated 11th January 2017**. The reports evaluate managed workplace services (MWS), including traditional end-user outsourcing as well as new age digital workplace services to provide cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users.

Gartner positioned 21 MWS providers in North America and 15 in Europe according to their execution and strategic vision for the future of MWS. According to the reports, leaders deliver their service solutions skillfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions. The Leaders quadrant indicates the direction of the MWS market.

HCL has been recognized as a leader for its strong growth, broad portfolio and end-to-end capabilities in the Managed Workplace Services market. Globally, HCL's growth is underpinned by strong performance across the segments of desktop, mobility & service desk services, as well as inorganic initiatives such as the acquisitions of P2P, a UK-based virtualization services provider.

"HCL is proud to be recognized by Gartner as a leader for Managed Workplace Services, highlighting the strengths of HCL's sophisticated consulting capabilities and end-to-end services around digitally optimized modern workplace," said Kalyan Kumar, CTO -- IT Services, HCL Technologies. "HCL's DRYiCE™ Autonomics and Orchestration platform, powered by best-in-class A.I. technologies, incorporates marquee solutions like WorkBlaze™ and OptiBot™ that are proactive, help save time and remove challenges associated with service desk troubleshooting and repairing system failures. As a bridge between the backend and frontend, the cognitive smart virtual assistant DRYiCE™ LUCY simplifies the service desk and enables navigation of enterprise service requests through natural language usage."

HCL's next generation workplace services provide consulting, professional & operational services, helping transform workplaces into customized, collaborative, connected, innovative and intelligent workspaces. With a unique portfolio of IPs & tools, backed by significant partnerships & investments, HCL provides new age solutions across BYOD, mobility, desktop delivery, collaboration, enterprise networks, end-user experience management, and user support environments.

(*) Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, dated 30th January 2017, Daniel Barros et al.

(**) Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services in Europe, 11 January 2017, Gianluca Tramacere et al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.