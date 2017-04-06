Gartner Recognizes Scribe in 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Scribe Has Been Recognized in the Annual Report for the Second Consecutive Year

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Scribe Software, a global data integration leader, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the March 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide for the second year.

According to a Gartner report, "iPaaS is emerging as a serious alternative to traditional software-based integration approaches; it can help end-user organizations secure competitive advantage as part of a strong integration competency and is changing the way integration technology is bought and sold."

"We are honored to again be included in Gartner's evaluation of iPaaS vendors. Our focus has been on accelerating data integration and the integration of cloud and on-premises applications," said Shawn McGowan, CEO of Scribe Software. "We believe our rapid customer growth over the last year and continued inclusion in this report are clear validation of the quick time-to-value and ease-of-use our iPaaS provides. Our mission remains the same: to empower enterprises, systems integrators and SaaS providers with the integration tools they need to get work done."

The Scribe Software iPaaS, Scribe Online, serves as an agile data integration solution for enterprises, major independent software vendors, software as a service (SaaS) providers, systems integrators, value added resellers and digital marketing agencies. Scribe Online is renowned for:

Exceptional Ease of Use - enabling business analysts and developers alike to create, deploy, maintain and adapt integrations, so even without a large IT staff you can build integrations, both easy or complex

- enabling business analysts and developers alike to create, deploy, maintain and adapt integrations, so even without a large IT staff you can build integrations, both easy or complex Speed to Delivery - our clicks not code platform enables an 80% reduction in integration development, allowing organizations to unlock data from their cloud and on-premises applications in hours

- our clicks not code platform enables an 80% reduction in integration development, allowing organizations to unlock data from their cloud and on-premises applications in hours Tailored Integrations - the platform is optimized to support your unique application configurations and developers can use the platform's full API to provide boundless opportunities to extend the platform or embed information or functionality from the platform with existing enterprise applications, such as application monitoring solutions.





Register for a free trial of Scribe Online to experience the speed with which you can integrate dozens of leading business applications including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365/CRM, SAP, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics AX, HubSpot, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, ExactTarget, Intacct, ON24 and Silverpop. For more information on Scribe's partner programs for SaaS providers and systems integrators, visit: http://www.scribesoft.com/partners/become-a-partner. In addition, Scribe will be exhibiting its iPaaS at the Gartner Application Infrastructure, Development & Integration Summit on May 8-9 in London, UK. To schedule a meeting with Scribe at the summit, please visit https://www.scribesoft.com/events/#.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Scribe is an established global provider of solutions that easily bring data anywhere it is needed -- regardless of IT infrastructure. Scribe's award-winning products help 12,000 customers and 1,200 partners use data -- cloud-based, on premise or a mix -- to increase revenue, provide superior service, and create business value faster. Its easy-to-use, enterprise-ready solutions are backed by extensive support options and training, and service customers across a wide array of industries including financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, and media and entertainment companies.

