Gary M. Cole Appointed Chief Development Officer of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

SIMI VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has announced the appointment of Gary M. Cole as the new Chief Development Officer of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. Mr. Cole will assume his new role on March 1, 2017. Dr. Cole will be responsible for executing a comprehensive and diversified fundraising plan to provide the Reagan Foundation and Institute with the continued resources it needs to promote President Reagan's legacy far into the future.

"Gary will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation and Institute," said John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "With his dedicated commitment to organized philanthropy and the mission of the Reagan Foundation, alongside his vast experience in public service, philanthropy and corporate affairs, we have full confidence that he will help take the Foundation's development efforts to unprecedented heights."

Prior to his appointment at the Reagan Foundation and Institute, Dr. Cole served as the Managing National Director of Major Gifts and Planned Giving for the Susan G. Komen Global Headquarters, overseeing national mid-level, major, and planned giving fundraising in conjunction with Komen's 100 affiliates. Dr. Cole was also the Founder and Chief Strategist for Makau, LLC, a national fundraising consultancy with an emphasis on fundraising counsel, fan and constituent engagement, organizational development, and board and staff coaching. Dr. Cole has also held various development positions for the Cook Children's Health Foundation, the University of Texas at Arlington, the Hockaday School, the University of Texas at Dallas, the United Way of Odessa and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum located in Simi Valley, CA , the Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion and the new Reagan Institute located in Washington, D.C. The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 40,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of President and Mrs. Reagan.