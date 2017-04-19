GAWK Announces Network Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - GAWK, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GAWK) CEO Scott Kettle announced today that GAWK has opened a Point of Presence in the Los Angeles telecom district. A Point of Presence is a direct connection point to our network making interconnection more convenient and less expensive, especially for our larger customers.

With over 240 networks and nearly 110 cloud and IT service providers all within walking distance of each other, combined with the termination of multiple subsea cables, the Los Angeles telecom corridor provides industry-leading connectivity from the West Coast to Asia-Pacific markets.

Kettle said, "With our Los Angeles Point of Presence, GAWK has made a significant investment in our network redundancy. We have also made it much faster for new customers to interconnect."

Chris Hall, GAWK President and CFO commented, "With our LA Point Of Presence GAWK will enjoy excellent savings on our core Internet infrastructure. Our bandwidth will be faster and more reliable with our interconnection costs lower."

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc., ( OTC PINK : GAWK) offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website (www.gawk.com) under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.