GAWK attending International Telecoms Week, May 14-17, 2017 in Chicago

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Gawk, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GAWK), a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced attendance at the upcoming International Telecoms Week, in Chicago May 14-17, 2017.

The Conference is an important meeting of top industry players. GAWK intends to showcase their cloud based VOIP products and highlight the differentiation of their customizable platform. To learn more about the show please visit: internationaltelecomsweek.com

"GAWK looks forward to reinforcing the growth we have experienced since the last meeting. We believe that attendance at ITW is important as it gives us the ability to meet with clients and prospects face to face," Stated Scott Kettle, CEO of GAWK. "This is a real opportunity to familiarize the international telecommunications sector with GAWK."

International Telecoms Week has long been an advocate of competition in the telecom industry, believing that it benefits the players and consumers of telecom services. GAWK management believes that a presence within this Who's Who of the Telecom industry is crucial.

About International Telecoms Week.

ITW (International Telecoms Week) is the annual meeting for the global wholesale telecoms industry, providing a platform for 6771 delegates from 1989 companies and more than 140 countries to meet together and network.

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc., ( OTC PINK : GAWK) offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

