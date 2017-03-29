GAWK Awarded Trademark for Direct Delivery Product

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Gawk Inc. ( OTC PINK : GAWK), a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced it has received trademark protection from the USPTO for its Direct Delivery ™ ringless voicemail product.

Scott Kettle said, "Direct Delivery™ is voice messaging re-invented and is now our fastest growing product. Purpose-built by our own in-house development team, Direct Delivery™ appeals to both our existing customers and is attracting an entirely new customer base."

"We are excited at the prospects for what I consider to be a very disruptive product in the industry. We have added customers to the platform in a rapid fashion and expect this to grow to 50% of our revenues very quickly," stated Scott Kettle, CEO of GAWK. "It is products like this that will help us 'onshore' call center jobs in a highly competitive call center market worldwide."

GAWK is excited to showcase this revolutionary product, Direct Delivery™, at the upcoming Incompas Conference, April 3-5 in New Orleans. The Conference is an important meeting of top industry players. To learn more about the show please visit: show.incompas.org

GAWK, Inc., ( OTC PINK : GAWK) offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website (www.gawk.com) under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.