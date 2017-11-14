GAWK Files Form 8-K, Engages New Auditors

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - GAWK ( OTC PINK : GAWK) filed an 8-K today with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the Company has selected a new independent registered public accounting firm, Squar Milner LLP. Squar Milner LLP is a leading accounting firm based in California with 6 offices located in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, San Jose, San Diego and the Cayman Islands.

Scott Kettle, CEO of GAWK, Inc., remarked that Company looks forward to becoming current in its filings with the SEC shortly. Kettle added, "We are enthusiastic about having a leading audit firm that is headquartered in Orange County, instead of Houston, where our former auditors were located. Our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Hall, and I believe this change will help facilitate and streamline the timing of our filings."

For the year ended January 31, 2017, The Company reported revenue increased to $5,637,900 from $1,333,672, or 323%, for the years ended January 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. GAWK also said that its gross profit rose to $1,245,967, from $188,394, or 561%.

GAWK, which operates a Cloud Computing service, centralizes information management, hardware, network and infrastructure. Offered as private, hybrid or community solutions, GAWK's secure offerings drive efficiencies in both costs and resources allowing for rapid scalability and deployment of applications. The Company recently announced it had sold 1.7 billion minutes to its business-to-business customers at the end of the third quarter, and anticipates that sales figures will top 2.3 billion minutes by the end of the year.

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc., offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

About Squar Milner LLP

Squar Milner LLP is one of the nation's 60 largest accounting firms as well as one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms in California. www.squarmilner.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website (www.gawk.com) under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.