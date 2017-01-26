GAWK Inc. Discusses 2017 Growth Initiatives, 3Q16 Milestones

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - GAWK Inc., ( OTC PINK : GAWK) a cloud services company, announced today its posting of a rebroadcast of a call with management this week to discuss Q3 2016 results and 2017 value growth initiatives.

The rebroadcast of the call may be found on our website by clicking here.

In the call, management discussed its year-over-year revenue growth for the quarter of over 300% and a similar gross profit increase.

For the first time, the company achieved positive cash flow on an operating basis.

Also discussed in the call were key 2017 growth initiatives which management believes will accelerate value growth for shareholders:

1. Restructure senior secured debt to preserve cash and allow further reinvestment in products and service development

2. Restructure of short term convertible debt to further reduce unnecessary dilution

3. Continue growth through acquisition

4. Seek traditional, less dilutive financing to sustainably fuel growth

5. Increase gross margin through improved economies of scale

6. Continue innovation and development of disruptive technologies and services that will drive revenue growth

7. Expand marketing to underserved business segments

8. Expand investor awareness to realize greater market value

"We're finally hitting our stride here with accelerating top line growth and achievement of operating cash flow positive status," commented Scott Kettle, CEO. "Shareholders can expect regular updates about out progress on these initiatives and on milestones as we hit them."

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc. offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

