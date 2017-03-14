GAWK Introduces Lead Confirmation Technology as Additional Revenue Stream

Important Competitive Differentiation

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - GAWK, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GAWK), a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced a new value-added service for its call center clients.

"Many of our call center customers are buying millions of leads on a regular basis to reach their outbound calling goals," stated Scott Kettle, CEO of GAWK. "Up to 40% of these numbers aren't active possible leads, disconnected or otherwise stale," he continued.

GAWK's new "Lead Confirmation" product will match these "leads" against GAWK's own database of active numbers and provide its clients a report of numbers that are "bad," thereby eliminating spending waste in their clients "lead" budget.

This service saves the client additional money by reducing the cost clients would incur by attempting a call that won't complete.

This product launch is another example of how GAWK is making its targeted small-medium call center client more competitive by deploying cutting edge technology, typically only available to large call centers.

GAWK's mainstay customer is the entrepreneur-owner who is growing a small-to-medium sized call center. The survivability of these centers depends on lowest possible cost per customer conversion.

Product strategy and implementation has thus been a critical strategic priority in order to grow GAWK's competitive position serving the several thousand strong U.S. call center market.

"GAWK's product delivers a more robust and customized capability for the price than others serving small and medium size call centers," commented Scott Kettle, GAWK CEO. "Its superior ROI is enhanced by the additional benefits of end-to-end encryption for which competitive companies charge a premium."

