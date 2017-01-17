GAWK Launches New Website, Enabling Shareholders, Customers, Investors Access to Cloud Communications Provider

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - GAWK ( OTC PINK : GAWK) CEO Scott Kettle announced a new website, GAWK.com, centralizing all information such as customer prices, archived press releases and streaming information about the Company. Scott Kettle, GAWK CEO noted, "The new website is a comprehensive interface that collectivizes up-to-the-minute information about advantages and benefits we offer to customers of our Cloud Communication Platform, including Carrier Services, SIP Trunking, Unified Communications, Cloud Computing and Storage, and DRaaS - Disaster Recovery as a Service, Application Database Management, High Availability, and 2-Factor Authentication. Furthermore, our shareholders and potential investors can find streaming quotes, and the ability to sign up for our newsletter."

Kettle said, "We offer leading edge services globally with the features and services that our current customers are looking for in an easy and intuitive manner -- now the user interface of our website matches the technology that we deploy behind the scenes."

Additionally, GAWK filed its 10 Q on 12/20/2016, reporting that for the 3rd quarter period, which ended October 30, 2016, the Company recorded record revenues of $1,811,716 or an increase of 344% from $526,761 for the same period in 2015 with gross profit increasing by 304% to $590,274 from $194,057 in the same period of 2015. For the nine months ended October 31, 2016, revenue jumped 402%, to $4,591,798, from $1,143,422 for the same nine months of 2015, and gross profit for the first nine months of 2016 escalated to $1,381,493, or 330%, over the previous year's $418,089. The Company will announce details of a shareholder conference call to discuss last year's growth and expectations for 2017 in the near future.

About Gawk, Inc.

Gawk offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website http://gawk.com) under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.