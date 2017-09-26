GAWK Sells 1.7 Billion Minutes, Heads for Year-End 2.3 Billion Minutes

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - GAWK, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GAWK) a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today revealed it has sold 1.7 billion minutes to its business-to-business customers before the end of the third quarter, and anticipates that sales figures will top 2.3 billion minutes by the end of the year.

Scott Kettle, CEO of Gawk, said, "Our revenue is based on the total amount of minutes we sell to small to-medium businesses in the United States. Small business is the backbone of America, and we contribute to their success, as well as ours, by making sure their messages are heard in the consumer markets. We offer the best service at the best price. I have just returned from Houston, where our auditors are completing their work, and we will be filing our 10K shortly, followed by two 10-Q's."

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc. offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

