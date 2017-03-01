Gazit-Globe Ltd. and First Capital Realty Announce $185 Million Secondary Offering of Common Shares of First Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) (TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT) and First Capital Realty Inc. (TSX:FCR) ("First Capital Realty") jointly announced today that a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazit-Globe ("Gazit"), which is a significant shareholder of First Capital Realty, has entered into an agreement to sell 9,000,000 common shares of First Capital Realty ("Shares") on a "bought deal" basis at a price of $20.60 per Share (the "Offering Price") to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets for gross proceeds to Gazit of approximately $185 million (the "Secondary Offering").

In addition, Gazit has granted the underwriting syndicate an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after closing of the Secondary Offering, to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 Shares at the Offering Price which, if exercised in full, would increase the gross proceeds of the Secondary Offering to Gazit to approximately $213 million.

First Capital Realty is not issuing or selling any securities in connection with this transaction and it will not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

Gazit currently owns 88,636,749 common shares of First Capital Realty, representing 36.4% of First Capital Realty's issued and outstanding common shares. After giving effect to the Secondary Offering (but prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option), Gazit will own 79,636,749 common shares of First Capital Realty, representing approximately 32.7% of First Capital Realty's issued and outstanding common shares. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, Gazit will own 78,286,749 common shares of First Capital Realty, representing approximately 32.1% of First Capital Realty's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Secondary Offering is scheduled to close on or about March 22, 2017, and is subject to regulatory approval. The Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed on or before March 15, 2017 with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT GAZIT-GLOBE

Gazit-Globe is a Global owner, developer and operator of high quality necessity-driven supermarket-anchored retail properties in urban markets. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of September 30, 2016, Gazit-Globe owns and operates 427 properties in more than 20 countries, with a gross leasable area of approximately 70 million square feet and a total value of approximately US$ 22 billion.

ABOUT FIRST CAPITAL REALTY (TSX:FCR)

First Capital Realty is one of Canada's largest owners, developers and managers of grocery anchored, retail-focused urban properties where people live and shop for everyday life. The Company currently owns interests in 160 properties, totaling approximately 25.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

