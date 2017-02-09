GB Sciences Embraces Cannabinoid Complexities, Plus New Interview -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article and interview discussing GB Sciences Inc.'s ( OTCQB : GBLX) holistic approach to cannabis biopharmaceutical development, its commitment to laboratory best practices and certifications, as well as the company's recent patent filings. CFN Media talks to CSO Dr. Andrea Small-Howard about all of the above in an exclusive video interview.

The cannabis plant is incredibly complex with over 400 chemical entities, including major compounds like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) that have opposing effects. While the plant has been cultivated for at least 6,000 years, its pharmacological properties have only been analyzed since the end of the nineteenth century. Many breakthroughs didn't occur until after 2000 when the human endocannabinoid system became more understood. Most companies involved in the cannabis industry are focused on only two of these compounds -- THC and CBD -- and their effects on a limited number of cannabinoid receptors.

GB Sciences is taking a different approach by embracing the complexity of both the cannabis plant and the endocannabinoid system. By taking a holistic approach, the company aims to leverage the natural interactions between dozens of cannabinoids, terpenes and other phytochemicals within the cannabis plant on many different receptors within the endocannabinoid system. These targets are identified using both high-throughput screening of accepted cellular models of human diseases and complex statistical and computer models designed to predict outcomes.

GB Sciences has started to build a patent portfolio around the approach by working with Fenwick & West. In the last few months, the company has filed two patents and licensed another, for indications ranging from Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease to chronic arthritis and inflammatory bowel syndrome to cardiac hypertrophy.

