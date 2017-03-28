GB Sciences Moves Closer to Clinical Trials -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article that will take a look at GB Sciences Inc. ( OTCQB : GBLX) and its progress in developing its intellectual property portfolio and paving the way toward success.

The cannabis industry is expected to surpass $50 billion by 2026, according to Cowen & Co., driven by medical and recreational legalization efforts. There are many companies operating in the space -- ranging from cultivators to biopharmaceutical companies -- but investors should consider seeking out those with advanced operations and a diversified footprint in order to mitigate risk and ensure optimal long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Developing an IP Portfolio

GB Sciences has been diligently building an extensive portfolio of intellectual property ("IP") as a starting point for its clinical programs since mid-last year. In July 2016, the company formed Growblox Life Sciences LLC as a wholly-owned subsidiary to pursue development of IP related to unique cannabis-based medical compounds in conjunction with Fenwick & West, a Silicon Valley-based law firm focused on life sciences and high tech companies.

Growblox Sciences began by acquiring IP from Makai Biotechnology LLC back in December covering therapeutic methods for the treatment of cardiac hypertrophy and associated pathologies through regulation of the cannabinoid receptor TRPV1. The move was significant given that cardiovascular diseases account for more than 17.3 million deaths per year, which has spurred a growing need for new drugs that reverse cardiac hypertrophy and failure.

In February, the company filed a second series of patent applications covering cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures ("CCCM") capable of preventing and treating a spectrum of inflammatory disorders. The application specifically focuses on using CCCMs to disrupt the signaling pathways in certain immune cells that lead to the initiation and maintenance of inflammatory responses in the human body.

The company's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, has 15 years of experience studying cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system, immunology, and cancer treatments, as well as executive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry where she supervised R&D, manufacturing, and quality control. She's supported by three universities and a contract research organization (CRO) with experience conducting clinical trials.

Becoming a Licensed Cultivator

GB Sciences recently began cultivating medical marijuana in Nevada and will harvest it plants in April. The Company currently is pursuing additional licenses in California, Texas, and Louisiana -- as a means to finance its biopharmaceutical programs to provide easy access to source materials needed to conduct clinical trials. The company anticipates achieving a $12 million annual revenue run rate with its first facility and expanding into California over the next 12-month period to enhance its output and create new opportunities.

In January, the company announced the receipt of a State Registration Certificate for its 28,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The facility will be initially equipped with 200 grow lights supporting approximately 800 cannabis plants with an initial production of 115 pounds of cannabis per month. At capacity, the facility will have 500 grow lights which is expected to generate over $12 million per year in revenue.

