GB Sciences Resets: Exclusive Executive Interview with CFN Media

GB Sciences recently completed a pivot away from developing agricultural technologies and toward medical marijuana cultivation and cannabinoid biopharmaceutical development. By doing so, the company aims to generate near-term revenue to help offset the cost of developing cannabinoid-based biopharmaceuticals.

In an exclusive interview, CFN Media discussed the company's transition and objectives moving forward with President & CEO John Poss.

GB Sciences believes that cannabinoid-based biopharmaceuticals represent the largest opportunity for the industry. Under the leadership of Chief Science Officer Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, the company has already filed the first of several patents covering complex cannabinoid-containing mixtures capable of enhancing dopamine secretion and protecting neurons from mitochondria-induced free radical damage from neurological disorders.

GB Sciences plans to mitigate the costs of drug development by generating near-term cash flow from the sale of medical marijuana. Recently, the company opened its Las Vegas production facility and anticipates generating initial revenue this quarter. The company also acquired two other Nevada licenses that will be folded into the production facility and expand the scope of its business to include oil extraction/production and other services.

The company hopes to expand its footprint throughout the United States. Currently, the team is actively applying for a cultivation and production license in California that it hopes to secure within the next 12 months. Other opportunities are being explored in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

