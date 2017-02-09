GBK Productions creates "Thank You Gift Bag" for Celebrity Guests and top sponsors for MAXIM Party at the smart financial centre at Sugarland, Presented by Thomas J Henry, produced by Karma international

Celebrities that attended, included, but certainly were not limited to: Headliner: Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, and Special Performance by Joe Jonas/ DNC, Nick Cannon, Chris 'Ludacris, Rapper Bow Wow Terrell Owens, Chace Crawford, Marcedes Lewis, James Harden, and Football great Adrian Petersen

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - GBK (gbkproductions.com) -- the luxury lifestyle gift lounge and special events company -- was onsite offering a wide variety of fun gifts for Sponsors and Talent that attended. The luxury brands included: ALLOCACOC giving all participants incredibly cool Audio / Power Cubes; Sertodo Copper sported their beautiful Copper Mugs with the Maxim Logo on it, and of course, no mug is complete without a fantastic drink. Mule 2.0 included their phenomenal new Moscow Mule in a can. Robert Graham joined in the cocktail fun, giving classy martini shakers and a $200 gift card to attendees. To keep the Guys and Ladies looking young, LifeCell South Beach Skincare included their top of the line All-in-One Anti-Aging Treatment and Beautigenix gifted their rejuvenating masks that tone and plump up skin. Everyone also received Shark Tank's Favorite, Blondies Cookies for an entire month; Hair products from Luseta Beauty, including their Argan Hair Masque & Fiber Gum. Gloss Moderne included their unisex high-gloss hair serum. JEWEL gifted their stylish hats, and Turo Skin passed out their daily moisturizer lotion and Sunscreen to make sure the celebs are protected when they go in the sun. Mayron's Goods treated the male guests to their Junk Stuff. The Ladies onsite, were hooked up with a beautiful makeup kit from Jeffree Star Cosmetics and sought after kicks from Guilty Soles shoe company. Quest and Kind included their delicious bars to curb the attendees hunger, and Blue Apron gave the gift of food delivery to the Sponsors and Talent. To top it off, Zumer Sport created an incredible leather bag to place all the items in, made out of the most apropos material for this event -- yes, a football skin.

