GCommerce Inks Agreement for Financing from Decathlon Capital Partners

Seven-figure investment provides resources for further development of GCommerce's cloud-based distribution supply platform

DES MOINES, IA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - GCommerce, a leading provider of cloud-based technology solutions for durable goods distribution management, has closed a financing transaction with Decathlon Capital Partners that will fund the ongoing development of the company's platform and support new client deployments.

GCommerce facilitates real-time information sharing between thousands of trading partners and processes tens of millions of transactions per year, helping to automate the buying and selling process and taking friction out of supply chains.

"Our suite of software-as-a-service solutions eliminates the cost, time and infrastructure barriers that have typically impacted the competitiveness of manufacturers and suppliers," said Steven Smith, CEO and president of GCommerce. "The agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners will allow us to pursue a range of accretive activities, including the addition of new services to our platform, growth of our trading partner network, exploration of potential bolt-on acquisitions, and expansion into new verticals.

"In this age of always-on, agile and consumer-facing omnichannel solutions, GCommerce is levering up its capability to provide this functionality to its broad network of retailers, distributors and manufacturer-suppliers in the North American vehicular aftermarket," Smith added.

"Cloud-based SaaS solutions are replacing legacy paper and EDI-based ones in this large market because they are more robust, scalable, accessible and easier to integrate," added John Borchers, partner at Decathlon Capital. "GCommerce is a leader in this transformation, and we're pleased to provide a non-dilutive financing solution to help the company achieve its goals. We're looking forward to working with Steve and his team going forward."

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

About GCommerce:

Founded in 2000, Des Moines, Iowa-based GCommerce, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce solutions for the $2 trillion durable goods industry. The company, which has an emphasis on the $500 billion North American automotive market, uses cutting-edge cloud technology to improve the way suppliers, retailers and distributors transact, fulfill and manage orders. For more information, visit http://www.gcommerceinc.com/