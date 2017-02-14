GCP Applied Technologies Partners with Florida High School to Build Homes for Habitat for Humanity

Vycor® enV-S™ Weather Barrier Protects Homes for Habitat for Humanity & Educates Construction Students

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE : GCP), formerly part of W.R. Grace, is pleased to announce that they have partnered with the Weitz Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge High School once again to help construct a home for Habitat for Humanity. The 1,206 square foot house with three bedrooms and two baths was built in modular sections in the school's workshop and was delivered to Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County on February 3rd.

For over two years GCP has donated their self-adhered weather resistive barrier, Vycor® enV- S™, to the Weitz Construction Academy in Loxahatchee, Florida to build homes for Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County. Vycor® enV-S™ provides an advanced alternative to house wraps and is the latest in residential building science to create an air-tight, yet breathable home. It is a highly durable membrane that directly adheres to the sheathing, avoiding the tears and costly reworks commonly associated with traditional house wraps. The wall is protected from water damage and the job site looks neat, sealed and attractive even during construction.

"We have a great relationship with GCP," said David Porter, Weitz Construction Academy volunteer architect and project manager. "Not only have they donated a lot of product, GCP has sent a representative to the school to teach the students how to install their products. Their Vycor® enV-S™ weather resistive barrier is a stand out product, even passing our highway wind test every time. Before installing siding on the module home, we transport the home from the school workshop to the Habitat job site. The truck drivers put Vycor® enV-S™ to the test by hitting the highway at 70mph during the trip. We call it our 'category one hurricane test' and it has survived nicely without a hint of peeling away. Prior to discovering Vycor® enV-S™ and working with GCP, our use of standard building wraps ended up with most of it pulling away from the sheathing, like sails in the wind!"

"Our partnership with the Weitz Construction Academy has been a great experience and opportunity for GCP," said GCP Applied Technologies' Marketing Director Sonya Santos. "The program provides weather protected and affordable homes for hard working families in Palm Beach County and has given hundreds of students an opportunity to learn important career skills, training the next generation of construction professionals. The academy's unique mission is inspiring young students and teaching them the latest construction techniques in all trades, while giving back to the community. We are honored to be a part of it."

