GEA Technologies Announces Appointment of CEO and Director

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - GEA Technologies Ltd. (NEX:GEA.H) ("GEA" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Antonio Ruggieri, current director of GEA, has taken on the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Ruggieri holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering with Honors from Concordia University and an executive MBA from the University of Calgary.

Mr. Scott Reeves has also joined the board of directors of GEA. Mr. Reeves is a partner with TingleMerrett LLP, a Calgary-based law firm with a focus on securities, corporate finance and commercial transactions for emerging and growth companies, joint ventures and partnerships. He has advised numerous private and public corporations (including registered dealers) in a wide range of business matters including access to capital markets, corporate governance and operational issues both nationally and internationally.

