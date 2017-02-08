GeckoSystems Secures MOU to Develop Fully Autonomous Ice Rink Resurfacing Mobile Robot

CONYERS, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. ( OTC PINK : GOSY) (http://www.GeckoSystems.com) announced today that the linchpin Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), has been signed to form their first joint venture with a prominent, EU ice rink developer. For over nineteen years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service(tm)."

"Last month, in response to their unsolicited, but gracious and complimentary inquiry, we indicated our sincere interest in working with this ice rink designer/builder/servicer, but if and only if, they agreed to our required Safety Clause NDA. To that end, they immediately signed our Safety Clause NDA such that our discussions became of sufficient substance for us to effectuate our second agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), clearly revealing that both parties believe significant manufacturing and distribution synergies appropriate for the commercial ice rink markets would be garnered by each firm," stated Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

This is the Safety Clause that GeckoSystems requires of all potential joint venture partners prior to any substantive discussions:

Both parties understand and agree with the legitimacy of GSIC's concerns that mobile robot solutions may be used to lethally harm persons, other living things, property, and a country's infrastructure if terrorists, criminals, or other private or public enemies of peace, security, and tranquility were to secure access to and/or use of them. Therefore, both parties completely and wholeheartedly agree that MSR safety is of the greatest importance in the utilization of MSR technologies. In summary, all MSR technologies shared by the undersigned parties in any manner will be treated with the utmost secrecy and respect due to that reality and potential.

Artificial intelligence technologies and applications span Big Data, Predictive Analytics, Statistics, Mobile Robots, Service Robotics, Drones, Self-driving Cars, Driverless Cars, Driver Assisted Cars, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Homes, UGV's, UAV's, USV's, AGV's, Forward and/or Backward Chaining Expert Systems, Savants, AI Assistants, Sensor Fusion, Subsumption, etc.

"While many may view this as a niche market, ice rink resurfacing machines sell for approximately $150,000 each, not including driver wages, benefits and machine maintenance. Sitting for hours, the monotony of driving one of these machines back and forth, crisscrossing the rink to prepare the surface for professional and/or amateur use, late at night; simply does not seem to be a particularly desirable -- or a living wage -- job. In fact, given our long time experience in enabling personal robots for home use, this environment seems to be ideal for our suite of AI mobile service robot solutions. Our human quick sense and avoid of moving and/or unmapped obstacles developed for home use, is readily adaptable to highly structured, commercial environments such as ice rinks, hotels, retail stores, nightclubs, air terminals, and other public and private venues," reflected Spencer.

The safety requirement for human quick WCET reflex time in all forms of mobile robots:

In order to understand the importance of GeckoSystems' breakthrough, proprietary, and exclusive AI software and why another EU company desires a business relationship with GeckoSystems, it's key to acknowledge some basic realities for all forms of automatic, non-human intervention, vehicular locomotion and steering.

1. Laws of Physics such as Conservation of Energy, inertia, and momentum, limit a vehicle's ability to stop or maneuver. If, for instance, a car's braking system design cannot generate enough friction for a given road surface to stop the car in 100 feet after brake application, that's a real limitation. If a car cannot corner at more than .9g due to a combination of suspension design and road conditions, that, also, is reality. Regardless how talented a NASCAR driver may be, if his race car is inadequate, he's not going to win races.

2. At the same time, if a car driver (or pilot) is tired, drugged, distracted, etc. their reflex time becomes too slow to react in a timely fashion to unexpected direction changes of moving obstacles, or the sudden appearance of fixed obstacles. Many car "accidents" result from drunk driving due to reflex time and/or judgment impairment. Average reflex time takes between 150 & 300ms. http://tinyurl.com/nsrx75n

3. In robotic systems, "human reflex time" is known as Worst Case Execution Time (WCET). Historically, in computer systems engineering, WCET of a computational task is the maximum length of time the task could take to execute on a specific hardware platform. In big data, this is the time to load up the data to be processed, processed, and then outputted into useful distillations, summaries, or common sense insights. GeckoSystems' basic AI self-guidance navigation system processes 147 megabytes of data per second using low cost, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBC's).

4. Highly trained and skilled jet fighter pilots have a reflex time (WCET) of less than 120ms. Their "eye to hand" coordination time is a fundamental criterion for them to be successful jet fighter pilots. The same holds true for all high-performance forms of transportation that are sufficiently pushing the limits of the Laws of Physics to require the quickest possible reaction time for safe human control and/or usage.

5. GeckoSystems' WCET is less than 100ms, or as quick, or quicker than most gifted jet fighter pilots, NASCAR race car drivers, etc. while using low cost COTS and SBC's

6. In mobile robotic guidance systems, WCET has 3 fundamental components.

a. Sufficient Field of View (FOV) with appropriate granularity, accuracy, and update rate.

b. Rapid processing of that contextual data such that common sense responses are generated.

c. Timely physical execution of those common-sense responses.

Recently, an internationally renowned market research firm, Research and Markets, again named GeckoSystems as one of the key market players in the AI service robotics industry.

"GeckoSystems has been recognized by Research and Markets for several years now and it is the most comprehensive report of the global service robotics industry to my knowledge. I am pleased that their experienced market researchers are sufficiently astute to accept that small service robot firms, such as GeckoSystems, can nonetheless develop advanced technologies and products as well, or better, as much larger, multi-billion dollar corporations such as AB Electrolux, etc.

"It is an honor that they recognize the value of the over 100 man-years we have invested in our proprietary AI robotics Intellectual Properties and my full-time work for nearly 20 years now. Our suite of AI mobile robot solutions is well tested, portable, and extensible. It is a reality that we could partner with any other company on that list and provide them with high-level autonomy for collision free navigation at the lowest possible cost to manufacture.

"This newest MOU, with an ice rink specialist, portends well for us and our shareholders. We are definitively on path to consummate another EU joint venture licensing agreement. It comes as no surprise, that a long established commercial ice rink company understands the market potential of our suite of AI mobile robot solutions due to the significant ROI that enables full payback much quicker than with human drivers.

"We continue to have numerous ongoing joint venture and/or licensing discussions, not only in the US, but also in the EU, as revealed in this press release. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets our capabilities are being recognized. One final note, we remain completely committed to providing our 1300+ shareholders the ROI they deserve. This singular JV opportunity, in a new marketplace for us, could garner the company significant revenues in the near term. Our investors can continue to be confident that we expect to be signing numerous multi-million-dollar licensing agreements to further substantiate and delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will earn additional licensing revenues to further increase shareholder value," concluded Spencer.

